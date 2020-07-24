Vizag continues to record more coronavirus cases

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district recorded 684 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 5,165. The total number of recoveries increased to 2,200. As many as 1,049 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, highest in a single day so far. There are 2,904 active cases.

However, 2,200 patients were discharged from hospitals after their complete recovery. Sixty-one persons died due to virus in the district so far. Very active clusters are 119, active clusters are 293 and dormant clusters 229 while 39 clusters have been denotified so far.

In view of the increasing number of cases, the district authorities paid attention to various preventive measures. District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the authorities concerned to speed up the setting up of Covid Care Centres in each constituency. Each centre should have no less than 300 beds and ambulances to be made available.

The collector directed the staff to shift positive patients to Aarogyasri network hospitals when required. Meanwhile, ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar interacted with coronavirus patients in Visakhapatnam.