Vizag selected as T-CAP project city

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam has been selected as a project city for the 'Transformation Climate Action Project (T-CAP)', said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Taking part in the workshop on climate change held in the city on Saturday as chief guest, the Mayor informed that United Nations University (UNU), National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) zeroed in on Visakhapatnam as project city for the T-CAP.

Visakhapatnam city has diversified land features which include plains, coastal, hilly terrain, marshy areas, estuaries, river systems, etc. The city is going through a continuous state of change with regards to spatial growth, economic development and environmental quality. Visakhapatnam smart city's mission target is to develop Visakhapatnam as a 'healthy, resilient and liveable city', the Mayor stated.

The sustainability and resilience unit (SRU) with its four wings such as environment cell, disaster management cell and climate cell is actively working to achieve comprehensive, sustainable and resilient development of Visakhapatnam city, Hari Venkata Kumari explained at the workshop.

Being a coastal and industrial city, the Mayor said, Vizag is more prone to climate change impacts, mainly hydro-meteorological disasters like cyclones. Cyclone Hudhud and cyclone Gulab have largely impacted the city.

Meanwhile, 34 per cent of green cover is maintained in the city with the support of various departments of VMRDA, horticulture, forest department along with industries, NGOs through various plantation drives and development of parks, the Mayor stated.