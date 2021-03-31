Vizag steel plant: Workers unions call for Chalo Collectorate against privatisation

The concerns against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel plant is raging in Visakhapatnam with workers protests. The workers union has given a call for Chalo Collectorate. A large number of workers and expatriates are expected to attend the event, which will be called by the Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Struggle Committee. The padayatra will start from Saraswati Park in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the conservation committee.

Meanwhile, protests against the privatisation of the steel plant continues near the plant. The relay hunger strike by workers has reached its 48th day. Labour and community JACs have been preparing for a relay hunger strike from April 2 near the GVMC Gandhi statue.

It is already learnt that the central government has decided to withdraw its shares and privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The government is moving forward to sell it stakes while the state government is making efforts to put pressure on centre to take back its decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel plant.

On the other hand, former CBI JD and retired IPS Lakshmi Narayana has filed a PIL in Andhra Pradesh High Court against priviatisation of Vizag steel plant seeking to order centre to stop the implementation of the decision.