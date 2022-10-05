Vizag will be developed as executive capital: Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana

Guntur: Deputy CM and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said Vizag deserved to be developed as the executive capital of AP and resources are available to develop Vizag with Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crore.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the Minister recalled that International Airport, Port, developed industries were already set up in Vizag and software companies will be set up.

He further said that there is a chance to develop Vizag on the lines of Mumbai in the years to come.

Referring to Amaravati, Satyanarayana said the State government will develop Amaravati as Legislative Capital.

He assured that he will attend Assembly sessions and develop infrastructure in Amaravati and do justice to the farmers, who gave their lands for the development of State capital Amaravati.

The Minister criticised that the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set up State capital at Amaravati to benefit the realtors. He said Kurnool will be developed as judicial capital and stressed on the need to set up three capitals in three regions to check regional imbalances.

Referring to the devotees' rush at Kanaka Durga Temple, he said lakhs of devotees visited the temple and elaborate arrangements were made for the convenience of the devotees at the temple.

He informed that he is going to Srisailam to present silk vastrams to Goddess Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy on the occasion of Dasara.