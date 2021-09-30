  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Exercise regularly to protect your heart says SP M Deepika Patil

SP M Deepika Patil flagging of a rally on the occasion of the World Heart Day in Vizianagaram on Wednesday
Highlights

SP M Deepika Patil said that regular exercise and consumption of nutritional food would keep one’s heart healthy.

Vizianagaram: SP M Deepika Patil said that regular exercise and consumption of nutritional food would keep one's heart healthy.

She flagged off a rally organised by a private hospital here on Wednesday on the occasion of the World Heart Day. Speaking on the occasion, she advised the youth to keep away from bad habits to lead a healthy life.

Dr K Tirumala Prasad, MD of the hospital, stated that everybody should monitor their health regularly and if feel that something is not ok then they should consult a doctor.

Consulting a doctor at the right time would be of great help and it would result in saving the patient's life. At an awareness programme organised on the occasion, doctors cleared people's doubts on heart related issues.

Dr K Ramana Kumar, Dr V S Prasad, Dr M Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the programme.

