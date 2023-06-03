Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram : Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the aim of the state government is to strengthen the farmers in all aspects and was taking measures in this direction. He launched the YSR Yantra Seva scheme on Friday which is aimed to supporting farmers by providing tractors and rotavators, and other farm equipment to make their work easy and providing additional income by hiring machinery to other farmers.

He said that the farmer group need to pay 10 per cent as of their share to get the tractors and can avail 40 percent subsidy. The remaining 50 per cent will be bank loan. The minister said that the government had distributed around Rs 15.2 crore worth tractors and other equipment in this second phase in the district. In the first phase, which was launched during last year kharif season, machinery worth of Rs 28.45 crore was distributed to 310 farmer groups.

Similarly, in Parvathipuram Manyam district equipment worth of Rs 5.69 crore was distributed to farmers. ZP chairperson Chinna Srinu said that each Rythu Bharosa Kendra is given farm equipment worth of Rs 15 Lakh and the farmers under the RBK can avail the machinery for their farm works. Collector S Nagalakshmi and others took part in the programme in Viziangaram.