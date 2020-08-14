X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Suresh Babu files papers as MLC

Penmatsa Surayanarayana Raju (Suresh Babu) receiving B Form from YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Penmatsa Surayanarayana Raju (Suresh Babu) receiving B Form from YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before filing his nomination as MLC on Thursday

Highlights

Penmatsa Sambasivaraju's son will be in Council till March, 2023

Vizianagaram: P V V Suryanarayana Raju, son of late Penmatsa Sambasivaraju, filed papers as member of Legislative Council at Amaravati on Thursday.

Before that Raju, popularly known as Suresh Babu, met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and received the papers concerned and blessings.

The seat became vacant after Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao was made Rajya Sabha member.

The Chief Minister nominated Suresh Babu for the seat under MLAs quota. He would be in the Council till end of March 2023. His father Sambasivaraju, who died recently, was 8-time MLA and had been in in YSRCP right from the launch of the party but could not got any post in the government.

Suresh Babu filed his nomination papers in the presence of senior minister Botcha Satyanarayana and district coordinator Chinna Srinu and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
ePaper Version of this article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X