Vizianagaram : TIDCO houses allotted to beneficiaries

Vizianagaram : Minister for municipal administration A Suresh said the AP government is going to organise TIDCO celebrations for ten days in connection with the mega housing schemes, which are under progress in various municipalities.

The government would hand over 2.62 houses to the beneficiaries by December 2022. On Thursday, he handed over the documents and keys to the beneficiaries of completed houses under TIDCO scheme in Saripalli village. Around 800 houses out of 3,776 were completed in G+3 mode at Saripalli. Suresh said the AP government is spending Rs 10,000 crores on this scheme.

"We will disburse 30,000 houses in coming ten days. The poor become house owners without spending anything from their pockets and with less efforts." The previous government proposed to provide loan of Rs 2.65 lakhs for each house, but the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised to sanction the houses at free of cost," he said.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government has a motive to elevate the standards of lives of poor to the level of elite communities. District Collector A Surya Kumari, MLA K Veera bhadra Swamy, MLAS, MLCs were also present.