Vizianagaram: Tirumala Hospital performs rare surgery

Vizianagaram: The medical experts and surgeons of Tirumala Hospital performed an extraordinary surgery on a cancer patient removing huge number of stones from her gallbladder.

Dr K Tirumala Prasad of the hospital gave details of the surgery on Monday. He said a woman from Damanjodi of Odisha, Kumari Devi, 69, was admitted to the hospital with abdominal complications for the past few months.

After examination, the doctors found that her gallbladder was expanded by around 17 CM and was filled with more than 100 stones. These were the cause for her abdominal pain apart from other health issues.

Later, the doctors through surgery successfully removed the gallbladder along with the stones. Tirumala Prasad said that Kumari Devi had suffered from cancer and underwent chemotherapy. It’s very risky to perform surgery on such patients but the doctors have successfully completed the surgery and now she is recovering from her illness, he added.