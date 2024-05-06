  • Menu
Rudrabhishekam worship by devotees

Nagarkurnool : Madabhushi Ajay Kumar Sharma, head priest of the temple, said that on the occasion of Sri Krodi Nama year chaitra Masashivaratri, Rudrabhishekam was performed by devotees with spices to Lord Shiva at Sri Pabbati Anjaneya Swamy Temple near Old Ravi Teja College, Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district center.

Devotees performed Rudrabhishekam with panchamrita, vibhuti, spices, navadhanyas and bilvapatras to Lord Shiva amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. Ganapati Amma, who is in the Shiva Panchayat, also performed special abhisheka pujas for Surya Lord Vishnumurthy. After that, Ashtottaram was offered to the lord in the Hanuman temple. After that, Abhishek Panchamrita Tirtha prasads were distributed to the devotees. A large number of priests, devotees from different regions and women participated in this program.

