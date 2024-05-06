Live
- Ukrainian attacks with British weapons will invite retaliation, Russia tells UK
- Indian airlines poised to capture 50% of country’s global passenger traffic: CRISL
- Entire NC unit in Ladakh's Kargil quits party to protest LS alliance
- Sharad Pawar to cast vote in Baramati after a decade
- Difference Between Business Credit Score and Personal Credit Score
- Indian Bank posts 55% jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share
- Govt showcases India as 365-day tourist destination at Arabian Travel Mart
- Pulwama to Poonch - Congress not learning from past mistakes, experts reckon
- ISRO moves ahead in development of 2,000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine
- FLiRT Covid variants: No need for panic or extra caution, say experts
Just In
Rudrabhishekam worship by devotees
Madabhushi Ajay Kumar Sharma, head priest of the temple, said that on the occasion of Sri Krodi Nama year chaitra Masashivaratri, Rudrabhishekam was performed by devotees with spices to Lord Shiva at Sri Pabbati Anjaneya Swamy Temple near Old Ravi Teja College, Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district center.
Nagarkurnool : Madabhushi Ajay Kumar Sharma, head priest of the temple, said that on the occasion of Sri Krodi Nama year chaitra Masashivaratri, Rudrabhishekam was performed by devotees with spices to Lord Shiva at Sri Pabbati Anjaneya Swamy Temple near Old Ravi Teja College, Omnagar Colony, Nagar Kurnool district center.
Devotees performed Rudrabhishekam with panchamrita, vibhuti, spices, navadhanyas and bilvapatras to Lord Shiva amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. Ganapati Amma, who is in the Shiva Panchayat, also performed special abhisheka pujas for Surya Lord Vishnumurthy. After that, Ashtottaram was offered to the lord in the Hanuman temple. After that, Abhishek Panchamrita Tirtha prasads were distributed to the devotees. A large number of priests, devotees from different regions and women participated in this program.