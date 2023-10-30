Vizianagaram train accident: YS Jagan meet victims of accident, assures of support

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the victims of the Kantakapalli train accident. Instead of inspecting the incident site first, he directly visited the victims upon the request of railway officials as the officials were in the process of removing the bogies involved in the accident for track restoration work, which might have been delayed due to the CM's visit.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Visakhapatnam via a special flight from Gannavaram and then proceeded to the helipad at the Police Training College grounds by helicopter. From there, he visited the accident victims who were being treated at the Vizianagaram Government Public Hospital

The train accident occurred at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The Rayagada passenger train collided with the slow-moving Palasa passenger train, resulting in the overthrow of the guard bogie and the derailment of two bogies. Thirteen people lost their lives, and 50 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.







