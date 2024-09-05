VMRDA celebrates Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam : Marking the Foundation Day of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Commissioner KS Viswanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the blood donation camp held at VMRDA children’s Arena. Later, he donated blood in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that by donating blood the donor can save three lives and the health of the donor would also improve.

He exhorted people to come forward to contribute to the cause and save lives. Also, by donating blood, the demand supply gap at the blood banks could be minimised, he said. VMRDA secretary D Keerthi, Estate Officer Lakshmareddy, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, executive engineer Rama Raju, range officers Shyamala, Sivani and the staff were present.

