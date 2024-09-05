Live
- Jagan demands Rs 25L ex gratia to kin of the deceased
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan inspects damaged culvert
- Wellness a healthy dose for economy
- Nifty ends lower after 14-day rally
- Interest equalisation scheme extended for exporters
- Keshav holds Jagan responsible for Budameru disaster
- India requires 20 more chip plants in 10 yrs
- Cops undertake flood relief ops
- Now, govt pitching for aircraft mfg
- PMI services at 5-mth high in Aug
Just In
VMRDA celebrates Foundation Day
Marking the Foundation Day of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Commissioner KS Viswanathan on Wednesday inaugurated the blood donation camp held at VMRDA children’s Arena. Later, he donated blood in the camp.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that by donating blood the donor can save three lives and the health of the donor would also improve.
He exhorted people to come forward to contribute to the cause and save lives. Also, by donating blood, the demand supply gap at the blood banks could be minimised, he said. VMRDA secretary D Keerthi, Estate Officer Lakshmareddy, supervising engineer Balarama Raju, executive engineer Rama Raju, range officers Shyamala, Sivani and the staff were present.