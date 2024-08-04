VMRDA to focus on pending projects, encroachment-free water bodies

Visakhapatnam : Apart from generating revenue, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is focusing on completion of various pending projects, said VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan. The projects taken up by the VMRDA earlier are now in different stages and an action plan would be readied to complete them at the earliest, the VMRDA Commissioner told the media persons.

Along with other projects that are in progress, concentration is also on revival of ponds and lakes. Already, over 500 lakes have been identified in Visakhapatnam. But, they have dried up. Soon, they will be revived with the support of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, while others will be revamped by the VMRDA, involving NGOs, the VMRDA Commissioner stated.

Most of the lakes face the threat of encroachments. If they are not protected, Vizag would face severe inundation problem in future like how some of the metro cities are experiencing now, Viswanathan emphasised.

“The existing structures will, however, not be disturbed. But, effective measures will be taken to ensure prevention of encroachments along the water bodies so that there will be free inflow and outflow of water. Also, digitisation of transactions related to the VMRDA will be taken up to enhance transparency. Digital payments will also be facilitated to ease modes of payment for the public as well as commercial purposes,” Viswanathan mentioned.

The VMRDA developed various layouts so far across its purview. Of them, over 1,000 leftover plots have been identified. Efforts are on to sell the leftover plots through auction at the earliest, the VMRDA Commissioner informed.

