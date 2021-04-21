Vontimitta Brahmotsavam begins with Dwajarohanam

Vontimitta (Kadapa district): The annual Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandaramaswamy temple at Vontimitta in the district began on a colourful note on Wednesday morning with Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag in the anointed auspicious Mithuna lagnam.

In view of Covid guidelines, the TTD management resolved to conduct the nine-day religious fete which will be observed till April 29 in Ekantham (with no pilgrim participation).

The darshan for devotees has already been cancelled with the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), under which the temple is being maintained, has decided to close the shrine for public following the Centre's latest Covid guidelines. .

The holy Dwajarohanam was observed as per Agama traditions with Nava kalasha Panchamruta abhisekam. Sri Ramanavami and Sri Pothana Jayanti were also performed as per the age-old temple tradition. The chief Kankana bhattar Rakesh Kumar supervised the ritual held amidst religious fervour.

Temple deputy executive officer Ramesh Babu, assistant executive officer Muralidhar, superintendents Venkatachalapathi, Venkatesaiah, temple inspector Dhananjeyulu and others were present.

As part of the temple tradition on the first day of Brahmotsavam, the TTD board member and Rajampeta MLA Meda Mallikarjun Reddy presented Pattu Vastrams to Sri Kodandarama Swamy.

Later in the evening, the utsava idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Rama blessed devotees on Sesha vahana conducted in Ekantham, on the first day of the annual Brahmotsavam.