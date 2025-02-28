Wakf Board chairman vows steps to protect properties

Kurnool : AP State Waqf Board Chairman Sheikh Abdul Aziz said that measures will be taken to prevent encroachment of Waqf Board properties. On Thursday, he visited the premises of Umar Arabic School, located on Osmania College road in Kurnool and held a press conference.

The State Waqf Board Chairman said that visionary elders in the past had foreseen that education alone could bring equality in society and with this vision, this school was established 102 years ago. He emphasised that free education leads to the betterment of society. He mentioned that the great personality Dr Abdul Haq founded the Anjuman-e-Islamia organisation, under which an elementary school, a high school, and a Unani college are functioning.

He highlighted the significant technological advancements in the field of education and stressed the need to adapt to these changes. He pointed out that, in the past, students used to decide on their engineering branch only after completing intermediate education. However, today, parents start setting goals for their children from as early as the 6th grade—whether they should aim for IIT or NEET.

Abdul Aziz noted that while computer science and electronics engineering were once the top courses, fields like robotics and artificial intelligence have now emerged, where the work of a hundred people can be accomplished by just one. Given this scenario, he urged for necessary changes and adaptations in traditional education systems.

Although this institution is under the direct management of the Waqf Board, the Anjuman-e-Islamia organisation is responsible for running and managing the school. He recalled that when the school was aided, underprivileged children had access to free education. Parents would go to work while their children attended school, where they also received free meals.

‘The government provided free uniforms and books. However, since the previous government converted the school into a non-aided institution, facilities like mid-day meals, free books, and uniforms have been discontinued. Moreover, the teachers working at the school were surrendered to the government,’ he said.

Abdul Aziz assured that he would take up these issues with Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and strive to restore the school to its former glory by making it an aided institution again. He also mentioned efforts to introduce English medium education alongside the existing Urdu and Persian curricula.

He pointed out that while the school previously had 1,000 students, the current number has dropped to just 250. Efforts will be made to significantly increase student enrollment. Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they will work towards reviving the school’s past prestige.

The school committee has expressed a desire to introduce English medium section, as this would attract more students. Sheikh Abdul Aziz assured that, with the support of the Waqf Board and the government, they would establish English-medium education at the school. He mentioned that the committee would also submit proposals to the District Education Officer (DEO) regarding this initiative. He clarified that existing faculty members will continue their roles as they are—teaching Arabic and Persian without any interference—while separate arrangements will be made to introduce English-medium instruction through government support. He emphasised that visionary philanthropists of the past established such organisations with the noble aim of providing education to the underprivileged. He urged successful individuals, including businesspersons and industrialists who studied at this school, to come forward and support the institution. He also expressed his hope that local ministers would contribute to the development of the institution.

Later, the Waqf Board chairman inspected school’s staff room, washrooms, and classrooms. He interacted with parents and staff, listened to their concerns, and assured them that he would take these issues to the government for resolution. District Minority Welfare Officer Sabiha Parveen, District Education Officer Samuel Paul, members of Anjuman-e-Islamia organization, and others were also present.