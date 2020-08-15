Waltair division celebrates Independence Day

Visakhapatnam: Amid a moderate rain, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, celebrated the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

Keeping the rains in view, the venue was changed from the railway football stadium, Thatichetlapalem to railway station's gate No: 1 main portico. The celebrations commenced at 8:30 a.m. here.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava took part in the I-Day parade and the flag hoisting ceremony. Along with the DRM, a few railway officials too participated in the celebrations, armed with a mask and a pair of gloves, maintaining social distancing.