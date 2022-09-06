Water in Srisailam project touched 884.80 ft, three gates lifted

The water level of Srisailam reservoir reached 884.80 feet on Monday evening. The flood flow of 1,19,093 cusecs from Jurala and Sunkesula projects is reaching Srisailam and 83,949 cusecs of water is being released to Nagarjuna Sagar by opening three gates upto 10 feet.



From Sunday to Monday, 66,566 cusecs of water and 95,562 cusecs of water were released to Sagar through the spillway after power generation at the Right Bank. 5,000 cusecs of water was released from the backwater through the Pothireddypadu head regulator, 1,688 cusecs to the Handrineeva Sujala stream and 800 cusecs to the Kalvakurti respectively. At present, this reservoir has 214.3637 TMC of water storage.



On the other hand, 1,60,129 cusecs of water is being released downstream from the Sagar reservoir. Currently, the water level of Sagar is 589.10 feet with 309.3558 TMC of water being stored against the maximum water level of 590.00 feet and the water storage capacity 312.0450 TMCs.