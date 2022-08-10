Water level increases at Dowleswaram, first warning likely in the afternoon

The authorities were alerted as the flood level of Godavari river was increasing by the hour. Keeping in view the massive disaster that occurred due to unexpected floods in Godavari less than a month ago, the authorities have taken early relief measures. The officials, who have already issued the first danger warning at Bhadrachalam, will now issue warnings at Dowleswaram as well.



Due to the influence of low pressure, the Godavari once again turned furious in the background of heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and Odisha along with rains in two Telugu states.



The officials said that the combined inflow and outflow of the Dowleswaram project is 9.36 lakh cusecs. If the situation continues like this, the first danger warning is likely to be issued in the afternoon. The disaster agency has alerted the officials of the flood-affected zones and is regularly monitoring the flood situation.

Officials have prepared NDRF and SDRF teams for relief operations in Koonavaram and VR Puram of Alluri district. Officials advised the people of Godavari catchment area to take proper precautions. The MD of Disaster Management has issued a warning to the people of the low-lying areas to be alert and avoid swimming, fishing and bathing in the flood waters.



As the water level is currently rising at Bhadrachalam, flood water will reach many villages in Kukunoor and Velerupadu mandals. Traffic has stopped in the upper reaches of Godavari and Sabari. As Gandipochamma temple at Pochamma Gandi was completely submerged in water, the Andhra Pradesh authorities are alerted to the flood and are taking preemptive measures.

