Water released to Krishna Eastern Delta

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the state government is working for the welfare of farmers and releasing water for Krishna Eastern Delta in a stipulated time. Along with the NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatarao and Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, he released water for Krishna Eastern Delta from Prakasam barrage on Sunday.

They released 700 cusecs of water into Ryves canal and 1000 cusecs into Bandar canal. Later, speaking to the media, Bonda Uma said the TDP government always released irrigation water to the Eastern delta in a stipulated time. He said 7.40 lakh acres of land will be irrigated with the release of water in the Eastern delta region. He said the Coalition government is pro- farmer government and implements welfare schemes. Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatarao said the irrigation water advisory committee decided to release water early. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha said early release of irrigation water is good for the farmers as they can protect crops from the cyclones. Water users association president Aalla Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao, Krishna eastern delta project committee chairman D Venkateswara Rao and others were present.