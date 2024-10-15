Weather Alert: Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal to turn cyclone shortly

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the low-pressure system currently forming in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone within hours. As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated across multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh.

A high alert has been declared for the South Coast and Rayalaseema regions in light of this developing weather situation. The department predicts that the storm system will make landfall along the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coasts on the 17th of this month.

A red alert has been specifically issued for the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, Annamayya, Chittoor, YSR, and Tirupati, indicating severe weather conditions are expected. Residents in these areas should prepare for hefty rainfalls, with forecasts suggesting heavy rain in the southern coastal areas and very heavy rain in select locations. The Meteorological Department has highlighted the potential for flash flooding and urged citizens to remain vigilant.

Fishermen are particularly affected by this system, with the authorities advising against any sea outings. Those already at sea have been instructed to return immediately. Additionally, transportation services, including trains, may experience disruptions due to the incoming weather conditions.