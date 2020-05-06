Weather report: Coastal Andhra to receive thundershowers over next two days

Andhra Pradesh: The South Andaman Sea and its adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal are under constant low pressure due to poor weather conditions and the associated surface trough also prevails with which the severe thunderstorms along with lightning are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts on Wednesday and Thursday while on the other hand, the temperatures would rise in Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the low pressure could continue for another four days resulting in slight to moderate rainfall in part of isolated places in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the reports from weather officials, the winds could blow at the speed of 30-40 km/hr leading to hailstorm at some places along with rainfall. The fishermen are directed not to go for fishing. On the other hand, heavy rainfall along with gusty winds predicted in Telangana today and tomorrow.