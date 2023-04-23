Weather update: Parts of Andhra Pradesh likely to receive rains for three days

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has clarified that thunderstorms are likely to occur across East Godavari and West Godavari districts today and advised Farmers, labourers and cattle-shepherds working in the fields should be careful. The Disaster Management Agency has issued several instructions not to stay under trees due to thunderstorms.



Meanwhile, the surface trough continues from northwestern Madhya Pradesh to southern Tamil Nadu. Due to this effect, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains here and there across the state today, light to moderate rains tomorrow. "Moderate to heavy rains with scattered thundershowers will occur in West Godavari East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts on Sunday," IMD it said.

Meteorological Department officials said that there will be heavy rains along with thunderstorms in parts of Guntur, Palanadu and Bapatla districts.

The Meteorological Department has also said that there will be light to moderate rains at some places in the rest of the districts.

An alert has been issued for people as there is a possibility of thunder along with rain. It is advised to take adequate precautions to avoid lightning strikes and stay in safe places during rains. However, it has been raining in many districts of AP since Sunday morning. Farmers are facing hardships due to unseasonal rains.