Weather update: South Coastal Andhra likely to receive rains today

The Meteorological Department has stated that there will be moderate rains in Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra districts of Andhra Pradesh. The weather system known as Surface Trough is currently moving from South Sri Lanka towards the Southwest Bay of Bengal. The IMD has mentioned that the periodicity is expected to continue at 1.5 meters above sea level in relation to Droni.

As a result, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and the South Coastal Andhra districts will likely experience scattered light to heavy rains today.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the agency area has significantly dropped. Lambasinghi in Alluri district recorded a temperature of seven degrees Celsius simultaneously. Officials have reported that Chintapalli recorded eight degrees Celsius and Araku Valley recorded ten degrees Celsius.