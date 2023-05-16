Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana

The weather department issued warnings that the temperatures in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are already facing the severe heatwaves would increase further in the next three days. It is said that not only during the day but also at night the temperatures will rise.

The Indian Meteorological Department has already explained that the temperature has increased in the state due to the hot winds blowing from northwest India. However, dry weather is likely to continue in the state for the next three days.

The prediction made by the Hyderabad Meteorological Center that the maximum temperature is likely to be above 44 degrees has come true and it is warned that people should not go out unless it is an emergency.

On the other hand, temperatures of 46 degrees were recorded in AP with the intensity of the heatwaves being increased. The meteorological center in Amaravati revealed that the temperature would spike up by 4-6 degrees higher than normal in the next two days.