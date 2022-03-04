Will complete first phase of Polavaram in a year: Shekhawat

Indukuru (East Godavari): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday inspected Polavaram project works and assured Andhra Pradesh that the Centre is firm in its commitment to complete the scheme by bearing its entire cost.

However, the Union minister asked the State government to be considerate towards the displaced families till they comfortably settled down in the colonies. More attention must be paid to the relief and rehabilitation works, he added. Shekhawat visited the project area along with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Addressing meetings in resettlement colonies in East Godavari and West Godavari districts, Shekhawat said the Centre was taking all steps to ensure that the first phase of the project is completed in a span of one year.

The minister said the Narendra Modi government will complete the project by bearing the entire cost as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said it was the responsibility of the State and Centre to provide rehabilitation and resettlement of the evacuees.

He recalled that the project was first proposed in the 1970s, and the work progressed when Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh but unfortunately even after 40-50 years the project could not be completed.

Shekhawat and Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the relocated families and directed the R&R officials to pay more attention to the rehabilitation works. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Polavaram is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh. He said with the completion of the project the State would become more fertile and prosperous.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government is committed to the promise made to the displaced families. The government will provide Rs 3 lakh to each family in addition to Rs 6.8 lakh being provided by the Centre. He assured the people that this promise will be fulfilled at the earliest.

He also promised to provide Rs 3.5 lakh to those families who initially gave their lands for Rs 1.5 lakh in 2006 during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy regime. Besides these, he stated that livelihood training and employment programmes will also be taken up in the R&R colonies to improve employment opportunities.



Speaking at the Taduvai R&R Colony in West Godavari district, Jagan said the construction of 3,905 houses in the colony is going on in full swing and soon every displaced family that contributed towards the Polavaram project will receive a house with all basic infrastructure facilities. He said that the livelihood training programmes will also be held in the R&R colonies taking support from the Centre.

The State government reportedly urged the Union minister to give final clearance for the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) to the tune of Rs 47,725 crore.