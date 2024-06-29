Will develop Orvakal industrial corridor says Minister Bharat

Kurnool : Minister for Industries and Food Processing TG Bharat said he is very thankful to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology Nara Lokesh for believing and inducting him in the State Cabinet. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Bharat said as the Minister for Industries and Commerce besides Food Processing, he will strive to develop industrial corridors in the State.

"Hailing from industrialist background, I have much knowledge how to bring and develop industries. If we could develop industries, unemployment in the State will decline.” He said that he will study the possibilities of setting up industries after discussing with the MLAs of the constituencies concerned across the State.

Speaking about the proposed Industrial Corridor at Orvakal in Kurnool district by the then TDP government, Bharat said that this was totally neglected during the 5-year-tenure of YSRCP government. The Industrial Corridor was designed to set up in 10,000 hectares. If the corridor was developed by the earlier government then, Kurnool district would have prospered in developments. As per my promise given to the people of Kurnool constituency during electioneering, the Minister assured to strive to fulfil his promise. He further said that he is trying on the assurance of transforming Kurnool city as a smart city. It may not be possible instantly, but the transformation will take place gradually, he added.



The Minister also assured to solve the severe drinking water problem in Kurnool town for ever. Even the residents of colonies located on the city outskirts also will get drinking water.

He said that he is well aware of the pathetic situation of tomato farmers, adding that tomato juice factory is a long pending demand of the people of Pathikonda, Aspari and other mandals. If the juice extracting factory is set up, then farmers will be relieved from losses. The factory will also generate direct and indirect employment to several people. Migrations would drastically come down, said Bharat.