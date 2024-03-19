Will not tolerate YSRCP goondaism, warns TDP

Chittoor: TDP and Jana Sena alliance candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu said the party will not tolerate the goondaism of YSRCP leaders, who were trying to intimidate TDP activists. He strongly condemned YSRCP activists’ attack on Naveen Kumar of Murakambattu, who left YSRCP and joined TDP on Sunday. On Monday, Jagan Mohan Naidu visited government hospital where Naveen Kumar is undergoing treatment and enquired about the attack on him.

Later speaking to the media, Naidu said TDP and JSP alliance will resist such violent tactics of YSRCP leaders and will reply in a fitting manner. He criticised that YSRCP activist Chinni and his followers attacking Naveen Kumar when the election code is in force, clearly indicates that the ruling party has no respect for rules and regulations and goes to any extent to win the election. He demanded police and election authorities to take action on those involved in the attack on Naveen Kumar.