Will strive for AP’s development: Bhupatiraju

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma has said that he will strive for the development of Andhra Pradesh. He said an ordinary party worker can become the Union Minister in the BJP.

Srinivasa Varma thanked the party leaders and cadre at a meeting organised to congratulate winners in elections at a private function hall here on Thursday. The BJP congratulated the eight MLAs elected to the state Assembly in Andhra Pradesh and three MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Varma said the BJP senior leader was elected from Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency and got berth in the Union Cabinet.

He said he worked as the president of the erstwhile Godavari districts for a long time and took the BJP activities to the grassroots level.

He said the NDA alliance allotted the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency to the BJP and the party leadership had fielded him to contest the polls.

Lok Sabha members Daggubati Purandeswari, CM Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh minister for medical and health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar, MLAs Sujana Chowdary and others were felicitated by the BJP. A large number of party leaders and functionaries attended the meeting.