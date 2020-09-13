Will win elections with huge majority, if referendum is sought on Amaravati: YSRCP MP

Narasarapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who has been dissenting with the YSRCP for some time and criticizing the party, has recently countered the resignation challenges of the party leaders. Raghuram Krishnan Raju, who wants to continue Amravati as the AP capital, demanded the YSRCP to say that if he goes to the polls, it will be considered as a referendum on Amravati. Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that if the referendum is held on Amaravati, he will win with a majority of at least one lakh votes. Meanwhile, he asserted that he had joined the party on CM Jagan call.

He further added that the comments made by some ministers were incorrect. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy demanded that Raghurama Krishnam Raju resign as an MP and go to the polls while minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that it is his wish to go for the polls. He said the resignation had nothing to do with the party. However, Raghu rama Krishnam Raju is reacted furiously against ministers comments over his resignation.



"If I resign and win in the by-elections will the CM be ready to give a written assurance that he will continue to make Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh?" Raghurama Krishnam Raju asserted. It was recently announced that. He has further attacked YSRCP, saying that he would win by a majority of one lakh if ​​the upcoming by-election due to his resignation is held in a referendum on Amaravati.

