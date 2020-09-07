Woman patient commits suicide in COVID-19 isolation ward in Nellore

Nellore: A 60-year-old woman tested positive to the COVID-19 committed suicide in the isolation ward on Sunday evening hanging to a fire safety pipeline using her saree in the State COVID hospital attached to the Government General Hospital in Nellore city. According to Dargamitta Circle Inspector G Nageswaramma, the 60-year-old was from Nellore city and admitted in a private hospital in the city initially as she was suffering from some ailment on September 1.

The hospital authorities, on the next day, observed thst she was having Covid-19 symptoms and suggested her to visit the GGH for Covid-19 test and it was confirmed. Subsequently, the woman was shifted to the state COVID hospitalon September 3. But, on Sunday evening, the victim's son had received a call from a patient in the isolation ward about death of the old woman.

Dargamitta Police rushed to the GGH and collected details on the incident as her son raided doubts on death of his mother and lodged a complaint with the police.

Dargamitta Circle Inspector said that the

victim's son stated in his complaint that his mother was siffering from frequent vomiting since her admission to the isolation ward. The deceased also interacted with her son over phone on Saturday night and told him that she was not feeling well as vomitting frequently. But, after her suicide, he had received the communication from a patient. A case was registered with Cr. 397/2020 U/s 174 Cr.P.C and investigation is going on, the Circle Inspector added.