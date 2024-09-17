Women organisations demand govt to control liquor sales

Vijayawada: Representatives of women organisations have demanded that the State government maintain the liquor shops and take measures to gradually reduce liquor sales, income generated on the sale of liquor.

The women leaders have demanded that the government machinery and people’s representatives should work together in order to control the liquor sales in the State. The Joint Action Committee of women’s organisations spoke to the media at the Balotsav Bhavan near Raghavaiah park on Monday.

AICC member Sunkara Padmasri, AIDWA leader D Ramadevi, National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) leader P Durga Bhavani, Padma of Progress organisation of Women (POW) and others spoke to the media. The JAC leaders said the government will implement the new excise policy from October onwards and there are reports that licensing system will be implemented and license will be awarded to private persons for sale of liquor.

They said there are reports that the State government may generate revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore by issuing the licence. They questioned government’s policy on liquor and demanded the government explain its objective on controlling the liquor sales. They said it is the responsibility of the government to check crimes, violence against women and children and prevent the illegal sale of liquor in the State.

They recalled that the parties representing the NDA have alleged that 30,000 people had died in the YSRCP rule due to consumption of low quality liquor and the NDA government would supply good quality liquor in the State if the alliance is voted to power. They questioned the government if good quality liquor won’t spoil the lives of the liquor consumers.

They made it clear that it is the responsibility of the government to check sale of liquor, prevent crimes against the women and reduce the crimes in the State.

The women leaders expressed concern over the increasing cases of crime against women and felt liquor is the root cause of many problems being faced by women in the society.

They demanded the government to spell out liquor policy and take measures to reduce dependence on liquor for generation of revenue.