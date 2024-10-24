Women protest against liquor outlets in residential areas

Nellore : Residents of Venkateswara Puram, Jagadish Nagar and BV Nagar on Wednesday launched an agitation in protest against the establishment of liquor outlets in residential areas on Wednesday.

The agitation was intensified after All India Democratic Women’s Association and YSRCP leaders extended solidarity by participating in the rallies and protests.

Women in big numbers, headed by AIDWA, have staged a dharna at Venkateswara Puram in the city, demanding removal of liquor outlets established in the residential area. Traffic was stalled for some time as the agitators blocked the road.

Meanwhile, the residents of Jagadish Nagar also staged dharna headed by YSRCP, demanding removal of liquor outlet set up near the school.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP MLC and city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy criticised that it is unfortunate liquor outlets are being opened in residential areas. He alleged that the new liquor policy of the TDP government reasoned to indiscriminate establishment of liquor outlets in residential areas in the city, which leads serious inconvenience to the locals and also law and order problem. He clarified that his party is not against setting up of liquor outlets, but they should be far from residential areas.