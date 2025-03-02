‘Women should strive to achieve economic self-reliance’

Ongole : Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya participated in a rally in Ongole on Saturday as part of a weeklong programme commemorating International Women’s Day, which falls on the 8th of this month.

The Collector flagged off the rally, which began at the Collector’s office in Ongole and proceeded to GGH Ongole. Many students from various colleges and schools in the town, Anganwadi workers and women participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Thameem Ansariya has called upon all women to achieve economic self-reliance. She announced that awareness programmes on women’s rights and empowerment would be conducted for a week in connection with the International Women’s Day which will be observed on the 8th of this month.

ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan, DCPO Dinesh Kumar, and other officials participated in the programme.