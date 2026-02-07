Women’s panel vows justice in medico Deepika case

Vijayawada: AndhraPradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja on Friday assured that the commission would stand firmly with the family of medico Deepika and take all necessary steps to ensure complete justice in connection with her death.

She visited the Vijayawada Government General Hospital and gathered details of the incident by interacting with hospital authorities, fellow students and junior doctors. Speaking to media persons at the hospital, she described the death of medico Deepika as extremely unfortunate.

Dr Sailaja stated that Deepika had been pursuing her studies at the institution for the past three years. As part of the inquiry, she personally spoke to students and colleagues to ascertain whether there were any behavioural changes or signs of stress. According to them, Deepika was a highly talented student and there were no unusual changes in her behaviour.

Referring to puncture marks found on the body, the Chairperson said it needs to be determined how they were caused. She noted that tissue samples have been sent for biopsy and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examination, and officials informed her that the reports may take two to three weeks. She ruled out the possibility of food poisoning, stating that another junior doctor who had dined with Deepika remained in good health.

Preliminary information suggests that Deepika had reportedly taken an Ondansetron injection, commonly used to prevent vomiting. The Chairperson said investigators are awaiting Call Data Records (CDR) and the post-mortem report as part of the probe.

Dr Sailaja clarified that only after forensic reports are received will it be known whether the death was due to suicide or other reasons. She reiterated that the Women’s Commission would ensure a transparent investigation and take all steps to deliver justice to the victim’s family.

During the visit, government hospital superintendent Alapati Edukondala Rao and RMOs were present.