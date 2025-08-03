Work beyond politics, focus on devpt, says Bharath

Kurnool: Ina call for unified and apolitical governance, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, emphasised the need to work beyond political boundaries for the city‘s development.

Addressing the municipal council’s general body meeting held at the SBI Employees Colony Municipal Office on Saturday under the chairmanship of Mayor BY Ramaiah, he urged all stakeholders to work collectively for Kurnool’s progress.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and Commissioner P Vishwanath were also present during the meeting where 31 agenda items were discussed.

The council approved developmental works worth Rs.29.58 crore.

As part of the deliberations, funds were allocated for various infrastructure improvements across multiple wards, including construction of CC roads, drainage canals, water pipelines, and community facilities. Notable approvals include Rs 16.26 crore under the 15th Finance Commission’s second installment for 2023–24, Rs.1.09 crore for daily backwash operations and water treatment at Munagalapadu, and Rs.50 lakh each for road and drainage works in key areas such as Khalla Street (Ward 2), Mangali Street (Ward 4), and several other neighborhoods.

The meeting also focused on urgent civic issues, such as recent disruptions in drinking water supply due to pipeline leakages in Santosh Nagar.

He stated that the government is giving special attention to solving long-pending problems and stressed the need for quick completion of approved projects. He reiterated that development should transcend political affiliations and be prioritised collectively for the welfare of the city.

Among the key resolutions passed were the procurement of sanitation equipment worth Rs.82.50 lakh for municipal workers, allocation of Rs 19.50 lakh for 44 walkie-talkies for project monitoring, and outsourcing of three sleeping machines at an estimated Rs 1.23 crore. Additionally, the council approved revised trade license fees for 346 business categories and assigned the management of Gadiaram Hospital (Ward 2) to CREDAI on a non-profit basis. The meeting concluded with the announcement of adjournment due to unavoidable reasons.