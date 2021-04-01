Works worth Rs 150 crore underway in Gudivada, says Minister Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies MinisterKodaliVenkateswara Rao (Nani)has said that development works worth Rs 150 crore are underway in Gudivada town. He said the State government released funds for construction of hospital and bus stand and widening and laying of roads.

Kodali Nani along with Machilipatnam MP Balashouri laid foundation stone for the widening and repairing of Gudivada-Kankipadu road at Peda Kaluva centre in Gudivada on Thursday.

Later, addressing a public meeting Kodali Nani said that the Gudivada bus stand construction works are underway at the cost of Rs 22 crore and government hospital works were taken up at the cost of Rs12 crore. He further added that road development works are underway between Kavutaram and Nidumolu villages at the cost of Rs30 crore.

The Minister said that the development works worth Rs 25 crore were taken up with 15th Finance Commission grants and general funds.

He said the State government has purchased 181 acres land for Rs84 crore for construction of houses for the poor. Nani said that Rs 85 crore was sanctioned for development of infrastructure facilities, earth filling, construction of roads, laying electrical poles and wiring etc in the land. He said the State government had taken up development works worth Rs750 crore in Gudivada Assembly constituency limits. He said the State government will spend Rs550 crore for construction of the medical college in Machilipatnam and allocated Rs45 crore to acquire the land.

He said the TDP leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh are levelling false allegations on the rule of YSRCP in the State. He said the State government is implementing many welfare schemes for the poor and been implementing Navaratnalu.





Minister Kodali Nani and Machilipatnam MP Balashouri at the foundation stone laying programme for the development of Gudivada-Kankipadu road in Gudivada on Thursday







