Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at MITS

A dignitary speaking at a workshop organised at MITS in Madanapalle on Friday

Madanapalle: The R&D Department of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) on Friday organised a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Satish Kumar, Assistant Director - IPR, Ministry of MSME; and Swarna Srivastava, IP Advisor & Advocate were the chief guests.

Satish Kumar emphasised the importance of intellectual property as a protected asset under law, encouraging educators to foster innovation. The workshop was well-received by the faculty, with Principal Dr C Yuvaraj expressing gratitude to the guests.

