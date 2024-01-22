Workshop on intellectual property rights tomorrow

Vijayawada: KL University in association with AP Chambers is organising a two-day workshop here from January 23 on the National IP Yatra event, according to president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

He said in a statement here on Sunday that the IP Yatra is an initiative of Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to enhance the awareness of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) such as Patents, Industrial Designs, Copyrights, Trademarks, Trade Secrets, GI Registration and others amongst the MSMEs and to encourage creative intellectual endeavour in India economy with an objective to increase the number of IP filings both in India and abroad. The event will sensitise and familiarise MSMEs with the process of filing, acquiring and commercialisation of IP assets, the legal framework involved, the available government support, GI (Geographical Indication) certification and GI products. The event will also provide a platform for MSMEs to showcase their innovation and creativity.

The workshop will be handled by subject matter experts in the field of IPR, MSME DI officials. The participants will be awarded certification at the end of the workshop. Those who are interested in participating in the event can call and register by contacting +91 9912092222 or 0866-2482888. Prior registration is mandatory for participating in the event, the AP Chambers said.