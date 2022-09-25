'World Heart Day' observed

Visakhapatnam: As a prelude to the 'World Heart Day' observance on September 29, Care Hospitals organised an awareness programme on heart diseases. The event also marked the launch of the Heart Caring Club on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, international cardiologist PVVN Kumar said the event aimed at bringing in change in the growing sedentary lifestyle. Usage of medicines on time and their benefits were briefed on the occasion.

Experts stressed on treating heart patients with advanced technology. They spoke about the need to save life during the golden hour. Senior cardiologist GSR Murthy gave a digital presentation on advanced technologies used to treat heart patients and their umpteen benefits in the modern age. Health experts spoke about various heart diseases and underlined the need to lead a stress-free life to maintain a healthy heart.

Through the newly launched Heart Caring Club, the hospital personnel explained the treatments available at a discounted rate. So far, the hospital has treated 5 lakh patients and performed over 13,000 heart operations. It has also reached out to the needy through its service-oriented activities. About 200 people, hospital staff from various departments and experts took part in the awareness programme.