YCP candidate BS Maqbool campaigns in Kadiri Town, urges voters to reject TDP's false promises

BS Maqbool, the YCP candidate for Kadiri Town, recently conducted an election campaign in various wards, including Nee Kummaravandlapalli, Erraguntla Palli, Indiranagar, and Autonagars in the 35th Ward.
BS Maqbool, the YCP candidate for Kadiri Town, recently conducted an election campaign in various wards, including Nee Kummaravandlapalli, Erraguntla Palli, Indiranagar, and Autonagars in the 35th Ward. During his campaign, Maqbool warned voters not to trust false promises made by the opposition and emphasized the positive changes brought about by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
Addressing the crowd, Maqbool said, "Don't trust fraud Babu, don't believe Babu's false manifesto. The people of the 35th ward are all happy and peaceful under the rule of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. We can't forget the services done by Jaganmohan Reddy during the coronavirus pandemic."
He further praised Jaganmohan Reddy's efforts in providing welfare to the people and vowed to continue the same if elected as the MLA of Kadiri. The locals expressed their support for Maqbool and promised to vote for him in the upcoming elections.
The campaign was attended by YCP leaders like Ashok Chaudhary, former legislators Attar Chand Basha, third ward councilor Bandaru Murali, and other party members and activists. The residents of Erraguntla Palli, Kummarollapalli, and other wards participated in the event, showing their solidarity with the YCP candidate.