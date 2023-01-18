Yet another suicide reported at SHAR in Sriharikota of Tirupati

In a yet another tragedy occurred in Sriharikota of Nellore district, CISF jawan Vikas Singh's wife Priya Singh who came to SHAR from Uttar Pradesh to see Vikas Singh committed suicide. She committed suicide at the Narmada guest house in SHAR after seeing her husband lying dead. With this, Vikas Singh's family members were in mourning and their two children became orphans due to mother and father suicide.

Meanwhile, CISF SI Vikas Singh and Constable Chintamani committed suicide within 24 hours at Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Tirupati district.

CISF sub-inspector Vikas Singh (33) committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun on Monday night while Constable Chintamani (29) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Sunday night in the forest area near Zeropoint Radar Center in SHAR.