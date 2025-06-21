Yogandhra event in Visakhapatnam sets Guinness world record

The 11th International Yoga Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm across India and in various countries worldwide, with notable festivities taking place at the Yoga Andhra festival in Visakhapatnam. Organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, this year's event marks a significant revival after a three-year hiatus and has made history.

More than 300,000 participants simultaneously performed yoga asanas, shattering the previous record of 150,000 set in Surat, and earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This monumental gathering is the largest of its kind ever recorded globally, showcasing a remarkable display of physical unity and spirit.

Government officials are celebrating this unprecedented achievement, dubbing Visakha as the epicentre of health and community spirit in the state. Additionally, a special Guinness record was achieved by tribal students, with 25,000 representatives from 106 schools in Alluri district performing 108 Surya Namaskars over 108 minutes at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. This performance was directly overseen by Guinness representatives.

The Visakha Yogandhra festival not only promotes health awareness among the population but also introduces Indian culture to the world through the medium of yoga.