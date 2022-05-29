Young man dies under mysterious circumstances at friend's home in Anantapur

A young man dies in a mysterious situation in a friend's room in Anantapur. According to police, Sheikh Basha, 23, a resident of the colony behind the old panchayat office of Gutti RS, went to his friend Suresh's room in Sundaraiah Colony on Friday night.



However, he was pronounced dead on the next day under mysterious circumstances.

After receiving the information, CI Shyamarao and SI Srinivasan reached there and examined it. A case has been registered under suspicious circumstances and an investigation is underway.