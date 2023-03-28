Young man from Andhra Pradesh collapsed to death while dancing at a wedding

It is known that there are heart attacks being reported in the young age guys. Right from Common people, celebrities, young and old all are facing the heart attack and leaving the lives all.pf a sudden. Most of them are facing suddenl heart' attacks while doing yogasanas, dancing or playing games.



Same such incident was reported where a young man collapsed while dancing to a DJ song at a wedding ceremony. The young man died while being taken to the hospital which caused a tragedy in the wedding ceremony.

According to the details, Sathya Sai from Andhra Pradesh is studying in a private college in Sriperambaduru attended a friend's wedding. However, he collapsed while dancing to DJ songs and died before being rushed to the hospital.