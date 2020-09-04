Young woman attacks her ex-lover with acid in Nandyal of Kurnool

In a horrific incident that took place in Kurnool district, a young woman has attacked a young man with acid in Nandyal Mandal for not marrying her. Going into details, Nagendra from the village fell in love with another young woman deceiving the earlier one. However, she is angry that he did not marry her out of love. Moreover, her anger grew as he married another young woman, which led her to spew acid on Nagendra.

The young woman just threw acid on him last week during which he escaped from a big accident. However, before recovering from that injury she had recently been reported to another acid attack.



Family members rushed the victim to the hospital. He was critically injured in the attack and is being treated by doctors. Police have registered a case on the incident and are readying to arrest the girl. Full details of the incident are yet to be known. However, it is interesting to note that the young man was attacked twice with acid in a week.