Your debt can’t be repaid: Bhuvaneswari to volunteers

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari alleged that illegal cases were filed against 43 volunteers who were sent to jail because they were walking together with Lokesh in Yuva Galam. Turning emotional, she said that the debt of the volunteers who went to jail for the sake of the party could not be repaid.

According to TDP sources, police arrested 43 volunteers serving in the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Gunupudi in Bhimavaram constituency on various charges a month ago. These volunteers, who were in jail for a month, were released on bail on Saturday.

Bhuvaneswari visited them and enquired about their well-being. She said that the services of youth who volunteered to serve the party through Yuva Galam would not be forgotten. “Along with your parents I am also very saddened by your arrest,” she said. She praised the volunteers for standing by Lokesh since the beginning of Yuva Galam padayatra, in spite of facing many challenges.

The young activists lamented over going to jail for a crime they did not commit.

Bhuvaneshwari said that she always remembers the hardships and sacrifices of the volunteers and added that the illegal cases against the volunteers hurt her a lot and that’s why she wanted to meet them when they were released from jail. She felt that the attackers were left to go scot-free while the innocent were put in jail.