Youth shot dead over gambling row in Chittoor village

Chittoor: A late-night gambling session ended in tragedy at Thummindapalle village in Chittoor district on Wednesday when a young man was allegedly shot dead by his associate following a heated argument over unpaid money.

Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Sai Kumar, who was reportedly playing cards along with a group of youths in the village when the incident occurred. During the game, he is believed to have incurred heavy losses amounting to nearly Rs 2 lakh, which he allegedly owed to one of the participants, Dilli Babu.

Investigators said tensions escalated after a dispute arose between the two over settlement of the money. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, during which Dilli Babu allegedly produced a country-made firearm and opened fire at close range. Sai Kumar sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to police officials.

Upon being alerted, police personnel reached the village, secured the area and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events leading to the killing.

Efforts are currently under way to locate and apprehend the accused, while police continue to question witnesses and gather evidence related to the incident.