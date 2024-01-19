Live
- Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
- ‘Piku’ star Swaroopa Ghosh shines in Indo-British Drama ‘A Game of Two Halves’
- AWS to invest over $15 bn in Japan to expand data centres
- Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance
- IMD issues red alert for north India, cold day & dense fog to continue for next five days
- Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses convicts’ pleas seeking more time to surrender
- Deve Gowda to attend ‘Prana Pratishtha’ event with family
- Students build replica of Ram temple with diyas
Just In
Youth should play key role in sports development: MLA Mekapati
Atamkuru (Nellore district): Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ to encourage rural sports people, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urged to conduct sports competitions in villages to find out the hidden talent among rural sports people.
Along with YSRCP Udayagiri constituency coordinator Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, he distributed prizes to the winners of cricket tournament held in Brahmanapalli and Bodhawada village of Marripadu mandal on Thursday. Later addressing the participants, Mekapati Vikram Reddy suggested the youth to form a committee and conduct one cricket match per month to encourage youth towards sports. Earlier, many sports persons remained behind the curtain due to lack of right opportunities, but now the situation was changed, he stated.