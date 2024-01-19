Youth should play key role in sports development: MLA Mekapati

Atamkuru (Nellore district): Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’ to encourage rural sports people, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy urged to conduct sports competitions in villages to find out the hidden talent among rural sports people.

Along with YSRCP Udayagiri constituency coordinator Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, he distributed prizes to the winners of cricket tournament held in Brahmanapalli and Bodhawada village of Marripadu mandal on Thursday. Later addressing the participants, Mekapati Vikram Reddy suggested the youth to form a committee and conduct one cricket match per month to encourage youth towards sports. Earlier, many sports persons remained behind the curtain due to lack of right opportunities, but now the situation was changed, he stated.