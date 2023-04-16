YS Avinash Reddy responds to his father's arrest, expresses dissatisfaction over CBI inquiry

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy reacted to the arrest of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy. On this occasion, he made important comments regarding Viveka's murder. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the CBI investigation is being conducted.



Stating that YS Bhaskar Reddy's arrest unexpected, he said there are no words to respond to this and opined that CBI is not taking into account the things they said and keeping aside important points. CBI investigation is going on targeting individuals.

On this occasion, he said Viveka's second wife has a son named Shahensha and wanted to write the property to the second wife. He said that documents related to that have also been found and asserted that Vivekananda Reddy changed his name to Sheikh Ahmed Akbar in 2010.

"It was I who told the police about Viveka's murder and Viveka's son-in-law knew about the murder an hour before me," YS Avinash Reddy said adding that they will fight for the justice.

Avinash Reddy commented that an investigation based on fabricated stories will not stand.