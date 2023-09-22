  • Menu
YS Bhaskar Reddy released on escort bail over ill health in YS Viveka case

YS Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy was released from Chanchalguda jail on interim bail.

YS Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of former minister Vivekananda Reddy, was released from Chanchalguda jail on interim bail.

The court granted Bhaskar Reddy escort bail for a duration of 12 days due to his ill health. The decision was made after the Chanchalguda jail Superintendent submitted a report to the court stating that Bhaskar Reddy's health was not in a good condition.

The judge directed Bhaskar Reddy to surrender himself before the superintendent of Chanchalguda Jail on October 3rd.

